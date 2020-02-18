Jim Cramer on the Market, Walmart's Earnings, and Apple

Happy Tuesday!

Jim Cramer is breaking down his thoughts on the market, Walmart's (WMT) - Get Report earnings, and Apple's (AAPL) - Get Report revenue warning.

How's the Market Looking?

Cramer thinks it might be time for investors looking to buy to "think like the sellers."

In his Real Money column Tuesday morning, Cramer wrote about the sellers.

"I am stuck with what the sellers give us. So are you," he wrote. "And the question is what will the sellers be willing to lose to get out, betting that tomorrow will be worse than today and the day after that and the day after that."

So, what are some indicators that the sellers are dominating the market? Here's what Cramer says.

Walmart's Earnings

Walmart said earnings came in at $4.14 billion, or $1.45 a share vs. earnings of $3.69 billion, or $1.27 a share, in the comparable year-earlier quarter. However, on an adjusted basis, the company earned $1.38 a share, less than the $1.44 a share expected by analysts polled by FactSet.

“In the few weeks before Christmas, we experienced some softness in a few general merchandise categories in our U.S. stores," Chief Financial Officer Brett Biggs said in a statement, noting the company also experienced softness in some key international markets, as well as in Chile, "... where unrest led to disruption in the majority of our stores."

And Then There's Apple

Apple is Real Money's Stock of the Day.

Apple warned that it won't meet its second-quarter revenue guidance Monday, citing the ongoing impact of the coronavirus outbreak in China, and noted that iPhone shortages would affect the tech giant's near-term sales.

"Apple is fundamentally strong, and this disruption to our business is only temporary. Our first priority - now and always - is the health and safety of our employees, supply chain partners, customers and the communities in which we operate," the statement added. "Our profound gratitude is with those on the front lines of confronting this public health emergency."

