What's Keeping Bulls Up at Night? Jim Cramer on Coronavirus, Market Selloff
Jim Cramer weighs in on the market selloff and the fears around the coronavirus following Monday's selloff.
The Dow lost more than 1,000 points Monday as major stock indexes were slammed on investor worries that the global spread of the coronavirus will impact economies outside of China. It was the third-worst daily point drop in the blue-chip index's history.
The S&P 500 lost more than $920 billion in value in a session that wiped away nearly all of Wall Street's year-to-date gains and pushed 30-year bond yields to a record low of 1.811%.
So, with the selloff in mind, how should investors be approaching trading Tuesday? Here's what Cramer thinks.
Cramer looked at the coronavirus in his morning column over on Real Money.
"Let's just play out the nightmare scenario for the bulls. You saw its sketch in yesterday's trading. Today it will come more into view. First, the coronavirus strikes here -- and strikes hard. That taxes our excellent public health system and causes a severe slowdown in our service-based, retail economy," he wrote.
Catch Cramer's latest take on the markets in the video below:
