Jim Cramer on the Market Crash and the Coronavirus

Happy Friday.

It's been a long week.

Jim Cramer's going to wrap up the week by breaking down what investors need to know about the market selloff Thursday and how the coronavirus is impacting the business and financial sectors.

But, First, the Markets

We have once again hit limit up in futures trading. That makes the second time this week.

What does that mean, exactly? Well the Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures topped 5%, bringing futures trading to a halt until the opening bell at 9:30 am.

When the market opens, it looks like we'll see a positive surge, which would follow yesterday's selloff.

Here's What Cramer's Thinking

"Re-evaluating on the fly. It's one of the most difficult jobs out there. You are trying to figure out what to pay for something and no sooner do you arrive at a price than it is taken out by some seller who is so anxious to get out that your rational analysis means nothing," wrote Cramer.

"I know that it must seem novel to many of you. It's always shocking when sellers are willing to bolt well below where you are willing to buy. It makes you think that your homework is worthless. What's the point of figuring out what something is worth if there are sellers that are willing to accept far less than you are willing to pay?" Cramer wrote in his Real Money column on Friday morning.

