Time for Stocks to Take a Vacation? Jim Cramer on the Fed Rate Cut and the Markets

However, the week really was kickstarted on Sunday evening when the Federal Reserve made a shocking rate cut--slashing rates to 0% to 0.25%--right before their scheduled meeting on Wednesday.

So, what does this mean for the markets? Where do we--both as consumers and investors go from here? Cramer's here to weigh in.

What's on Cramer's Mind?

As we stare into still one more futures abyss, at what point do we simply say, okay, this period doesn't count? At what point do we look at balance sheets and say we should pick these stocks or avoid those stocks because they can't withstand a prolonged downturn? I want to explore a concept that I have been loath to consider because I think it is always vital to keep the markets open," wrote Cramer in a late night column on Real Money last night.

"Consider this, though. Our markets used to be the place where companies, both new and used, so to speak, can raise capital. It's been since the Great Recession that we have seen many underwritings of already public companies although we have seen insider selling secondaries from time to time," he continued.

So, is now the time to close the markets for a vacation until we can rein in the volatility?

