Jim Cramer on the Coronavirus, Markets and Stocks to Watch

Let's talk about the markets.

The major indices are looking to rebound from their losses Monday as the opening bell rings.

The rebound comes after President Donald Trump pledged to offer payroll tax cuts and unspecified support to American businesses amid the coronavirus outbreak, but Democratic lawmakers may prove difficult to convince.

So, what does Jim Cramer think about this rebound?

But, First Let's Update You on the Coronavirus

There are over 114,000 cases, with over 4,000 deaths worldwide.

The U.S. has over 750 cases, with 26 deaths.

The entire country of Italy is under lock down, and there are over 9,000 cases, with over 460 deaths

And What's on Cramer's Mind?

Cramer's got some stocks to buy and some others to sell.

"What's actually safe to buy after this total breakdown and what needs to be sold? Between Covid-19 and the collapse of oil prices, everything is in question," Cramer wrote in his Real Money column Tuesday morning. "So this week I'm taking you through all thirty stocks in the Dow Jones Industrial Average to give you a sense of what's at risk here and what's not. We'll do 10 of them at a time in alphabetical order."

Looking to see how the stocks rank? You'll have to watch our live show or read Cramer's column to find out.

