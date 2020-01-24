Jim Cramer on the Coronavirus, Intel and Cult Stocks

Jim Cramer's breaking down Intel's earnings, the coronavirus, and cult stocks.

Happy Friday!

An Update on the Coronavirus

Late Thursday, it was announced that there have now been over 25 deaths and over 800 cases of the coronavirus.

Chinese authorities have announced a travel lockdown that includes 12 cities.

Over 35 million people are under travel restrictions in China.

And Shanghai Disneyland has been shut down over concerns of the spread of the virus.

As reported yesterday, the World Health Organization has not declared the coronavirus a global emergency yet.

WHO has said that the outbreak is an emergency in China.

Is it time for the markets to take the threat more seriously?

And Then There's Intel

The company smashed records, posting quarterly revenue of over $20 billion for the first time.

Analysts had been expecting revenue of $19.2 billion.

Earnings came in at $1.52 a share, handily beating analysts' expectations for $1.25 a share.

For 2020, the company forecasts sales of around $73 billion.

And Finally, Something New

Cramer and I have been talking a lot about cult stocks off-camera.

And the list keeps getting longer and longer.

So, the two of us have come up with a cult stock index.

Now, the term "cult stock" can get a bad reputation. I mean, look at Tesla TSLA.

To kick it off, Cramer and I are introducing five stocks to begin our index.

Cramer will break down his thoughts on the stocks during the show.

But, for now, here are the five stocks.

Tesla, Beyond Meat (BYND) - Get Report, Virgin Galactic (SPCE) , Aurora Cannabis (ACB) - Get Report, and AMD (AMD) - Get Report.

