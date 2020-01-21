Jim Cramer's weighing in on the virus, Uber, Boeing and the markets.

Happy Tuesday!

Jim Cramer is back on the East Coast.

Here's what investors need to know about the Coronavirus, Uber (UBER) - Get Report, and Boeing (BA) - Get Report.

What Is the Coronavirus?

The Coronavirus afflicts patients with pneumonia-like symptoms that are difficult to detect through traditional medical screening, has killed at least six people and infected more than 200 others. Most of the illnesses and all of the fatalities were in the Chinese city of Wuhan. But cases also were reported in Japan, South Korea, and Thailand.

But, why is the virus impacting stocks in the European market when a real impact won't be seen for a couple of quarters?

Boeing Is Reportedly Looking to Take Out as Much as $10 Billion In Loans

Boeing is reportedly in discussions with several banks to secure some $10 billion or more in loans to offset costs stemming from a production halt of its grounded 737 MAX jetliners following two fatal crashes.

Citing people familiar with the discussions, CNBC reported on Monday that the Seattle-based company has so far secured at least $6 billion from a group of banks, and is talking to other lenders about more.

However, Boeing is barely getting impacted by any negative headlines. So, how should investors approach this stock?

Uber Sells Uber Eats India

Real Money stock of the day Uber confirmed its plans to sell Uber Eats India to Zomato.

As part of the deal, Uber Eats India will direct all restaurants, delivery companies and diners to Zomato. No specific financial details were provided, though sources told Bloomberg the value of the Zomato shares Uber will receive is estimated at about $172 million.

“The competition in this space is going to continue to be intense, and the food delivery category is still very small compared to the overall foodservice market in India,” Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal said in a blog post.

Is now the time for Uber to sell all of Uber Eats?

Catch up on the Latest Webinars on TheStreet!