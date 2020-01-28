Jim Cramer breaks down Boeing's $12 billion in financing, his latest thoughts on the coronavirus and 3M's earnings.

Here's what investors need to know about Boeing's financing, the coronavirus and 3M's earnings.

Let's Start With the Coronavirus

Chinese authorities now say that 106 people have died from the virus and over 4,500 cases have been confirmed.

In China, nearly 60 million people are under partial or full lockdown.

And there are now 60 plus confirmed cases around the world, which includes the five cases confirmed in the U.S.

Jim Cramer penned another column over on Real Money focusing on the coronavirus.

"Now I like to take a middle ground when I can. I would like to think that things could get worse before they get better -- but they will get better. There is no surety of that, though. I do refuse to pander to the panic in us all. I would rather have you buy stock in some high-quality companies that will do okay even if we have a Durden moment -- but if there are 15 million people who get sick, that means 140,000 who are hospitalized and 8,200 who die. In other words, a verisimilitude of this year's flu situation in our nation," wrote Cramer.

So, was the market reaction to the coronavirus Monday overdone?

How's 3M?

The company reported before the bell Tuesday.

The company posted weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings.

It reported earnings of $1.95 a share, which comes in below analyst expectations. Analyst were looking for earnings of $2.10 per share.

However, 3M reported revenue of $8.1 billion, which met analyst expectations.

The company also said that it plans to cut 1,500 jobs in a company-wide restructuring plan.

How can investors know when it's time to put their faith in 3M following this restructuring plan?

Then There Was Boeing

Boeing (BA) - Get Report has received commitments of more than $12 billion from banks that will help the planemaker with financing during the nearly year-long grounding of its 737 MAX jet.

CNBC reported Boeing has secured the commitment from more than a dozen banks

Boeing is expected to detail its financing strategy when it reports earnings before the market opens on Wednesday, according to CNBC.

So, if the banks are confident enough to extend loans to Boeing, when should investors get a confidence boost?

And Finally, Apple's Reporting After the Bell

The company is Real Money's stock of the day.

Analysts are expecting earnings of $4.54 a share and $88.4 billion in revenue.

The market is also looking for iPhone revenues in the region of $50.9 billion and services growth of around 18%.

So, what should investors watch for in the earnings report?

