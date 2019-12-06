Jim Cramer Gets to Work: Behind the Blowout Jobs Report and How to Get Americans to Invest

Let's talk about the shocking jobs report, which came in far above expectations and how to get Americans investing in the stock market.

Happy jobs day!

First of all, wow.

The last jobs report of the decade did not disappoint.

But jobs aren't the only thing on Jim Cramer's mind. He's also weighing in on how to get Americans investing.

Let's Start With Jobs

Didn't see that one coming, huh?

In November, the U.S. added 266,000 jobs.

That's right -- 266,000.

Why is this so shocking? Well, the expectation was for around 180,000.

And the unemployment rate slipped back down to 3.5%, the lowest since 1969.

This comes after back and forth headlines between the U.S. and China and uncertainty when we'll see a signed U.S.-China trade deal.

So, why was this number so much better than expected?

Very Few American Families Own Stocks Outright

According to the Financial Times-Peter G. Peterson Poll, only 14% of families own stocks outright.

That's an incredible number.

"All of this great wealth creation is the creation for the few, not the many. About 40% of the people don't even know it is happening," wrote Cramer in a Real Money column.

"How the heck can this be happening, even as the president champions the stock market, or at least his impact on the stock market when it makes regular new highs? His 67 million Twitter followers have to have some sort of clue about the market, no? Don't some of them realize that the S&P 500 is up 24.2% since the start of the year, the best in six years?" he continued.

Should the President be more worried about how many Americans are investing rather than focusing on the Dow's performance?