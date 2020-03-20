Who Do You Trust? Jim Cramer on the Market Rally and the Coronavirus

Happy Friday!

And, yes, it is Friday in case you've started to lose track of days due to self-quarantine.

Jim Cramer is taking a close look at the market rally and he's giving his thoughts on what the government needs to do now.

The market is set for a second day in the green, based on the futures.

But, First, What's on Cramer's Mind?

"To believe or not to believe, that is the question. Whether 'tis nobler in the mind to suffer, the slings and arrows of outrageous fortune, or to take arms against a sea of troubles. After listening to endless hedge fund managers tell me not to believe, I wonder how in heck the market could therefore rally today?" Asked Cramer in his afternoon column on Real Money. "I think that's because the believers can have their day, too. Aside from the fact that I couldn't resist harking back to Bard-Churchill, just didn't make the cut this time -- we have to talk about the snapback because it may be emblematic of what we have to accept will be the case for some time."

But can you trust the move higher?

And What's Going on With the Senators?

Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., and Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., dumped stock holdings worth millions ahead of the market plunge that began in February after they received briefings on the coronavirus, according to published reports Thursday.

Burr, the chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, sold the stocks on Feb. 13, ProPublica reported, citing disclosure filings.

Loeffler, who is married to New York Stock Exchange Chairman Jeffrey Sprecher, began dumping shares Jan. 24, after a private briefing for senators from administration officials, including the CDC director and Anthony Fauci, the head of the National Institutes of Health, the Daily Beast reported.

