Jim Cramer is weighing in on the Exxon Mobil, Alphabet's earnings and his thoughts on the market.

Let's talk about the markets.

Here's what Jim Cramer is watching Monday morning.

How're the Markets?

Cramer weighed in on his thoughts about the market over in his Real Money column Monday morning.

Here's a sneak peek of his thoughts.

"What I heard were people wanting to buy. We've all been pretty much trained, Pavlovian-style, to buy the S&P 500. The only stocks anyone mentioned to buy were Apple AAPL and Tesla TSLA. The dialogue was pretty simple: "Can I buy Apple on this dip? Or, do I have to wait for Tesla to go down, or can I just buy it Monday." In each case, I was circumspect. I like both of them very much, but I think buying right here might be ill-advised, not because I fear a gigantic decline, but because I want to know more about how this virus is spreading," wrote Cramer.

So, when is Cramer making moves in this market?

Exxon Mobil

Analysts at Goldman Sachs cut their rating on Real Money Stock of the Day Exxon Mobil (XOM) - Get Report to "sell", citing what it called "clear downside" risks to the company's near-term targets, noted TheStreet's Martin Baccardax Monday morning.

Goldman analyst Neil Mehta also lowered his price target on Exxon by 18%, to $59 per share, following the group's weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings report Friday that the analyst argues could test its ability to deliver a 15% return on capital employed by 2025. Mehta sees that return figure at no better than 8%, thanks in part to extended declines for global crude and lower downstream margins for Exxon.

Is oil's moment in the sun over?

Alphabet's Earnings

Alphabet (GOOGL) - Get Report is reporting earnings after the bell today.

Analysts are forecasting GAAP earnings per share of $12.50 on revenue of$38.4 billion.

Online real estate platform CrowdStreet delivers investors a new way to diversify their portfolios with real estate. Individual investors can use CrowdStreet’s leading online marketplace to connect with a wide array of commercial real estate opportunities and projects to make investing in real estate easy! Download the Real Estate Guide.

Catch up on the Latest Videos on TheStreet!