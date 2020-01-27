Jim Cramer Remembers Kobe Bryant, Breaks Down Coronavirus Market Pullback

Jim Cramer weighs in on Kobe Bryant's legacy, whether or not now is the time to be a stock picker during earnings and stocks to buy amidst the coronavirus fears.

Jim Cramer weighs in on Kobe Bryant's legacy, becoming a stock-picker during earnings season and his thoughts on stocks amidst the coronavirus fears.

The Legacy of Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant died in a fatal helicopter accident Sunday morning.

“The crash occurred around 10 a.m. and the fire made it difficult for firefighters and emergency personnel to get to the aircraft, according to the city of Calabasas. Nobody on the ground was hurt,” reported Sports Illustrated’s Ben Pickman.

Bryant played 20 seasons for the Lakers and was a five-time NBA champion.

However, Bryant was known for more than just his NBA career.

He was also an oscar-winner for his short film "Dear Basketball." And he also co-founded a venture capital firm, Bryant Stibel, and Co.

Cramer discusses Bryant's legacy on and off the court.

A Coronavirus Update

China’s National Health Commission has confirmed over 2,700 cases of the coronavirus, with over 80 dead.

The virus has spread throughout 10 different countries.

The CDC has confirmed five cases in the U.S.

Cramer broke down his thoughts and some stock picks surrounding the coronavirus Monday morning.

"We have to presume now that the Coronavirus contagion is not stoppable, even as we would like to think it is. There were so many people who left Wuhan, the epicenter, when they were still healthy and they are now coming down with the illness. It's pretty clear that the virus spreads from rapidly person to person, so rapidly that we are hearing lots of conspiracies about a bio lab in Wuhan that might have mistakenly discharged the coronavirus and it was not transmitted initially by animals to humans," wrote Cramer.

