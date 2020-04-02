Jim Cramer on Jobless Claims, Jobs Report and Oil

Jim Cramer weighs in on what investors need to know on Thursday.

Let's go over the jobless claims first.

More than 6.6 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits in the last week of March, the U.S. Labor Department reported on Thursday--a number never before recorded in the U.S.--as the onslaught of the coronavirus continues to bring the U.S. economy to its knees.

The U.S. Labor Department reported that jobless claims for the week ended March 28 tallied 6,648,000. That followed last week's eye-popping report of 3.3 million.

So, What's On Jim Cramer's Mind?

Jim Cramer outlined his winners and losers for the quarter in his Real Money column Wednesday evening.

"Judge a quarter by its winners and losers. That's what I have always taught, and that's the lesson now. I think that the top and bottom five performing stocks in the S&P 500 in the previous quarter pretty much tells the tale of the tape," Cramer wrote.

"First winner? Regeneron (REGN) - Get Report, the company run by Len Schleifer, I think has the best hope for both an anti-viral and a vaccine against COVID-19. Len, our first guest on "Mad Money" 15 years ago, is not some dreamer or some promoter. He had been pretty darned negative to me a month ago about what he and his genius partner, George Yancopoulos, who came on recently, would be able to do against the scourge. But he's become quite optimistic that he might have something," Cramer continued.

