Federal Reserve Moves While Stimulus Stalls: Jim Cramer on What It Means for Markets

A Look at What Stalled the Stimulus Bill

The Senate, on Sunday, failed to advance the vote on an economic rescue package of nearly $2 trillion.

Another vote is expected Monday after Senate Democrats blocked the measure, saying corporations benefited too much from the plan and individuals and healthcare workers wouldn't be protected enough from the economic fallout of the pandemic.

And Then There's the Federal Reserve

The U.S. Federal Reserve said it will buy an unlimited amount of government debt, as well as corporate and municipal bonds, in the biggest expansion of its balance sheet in history.

The Fed said it will buy Treasury bonds and mortgage-backed securities, which form the basis of its traditional quantitative easing program, in "in the amounts needed to support smooth market functioning and effective transmission of monetary policy to broader financial conditions and the economy", a massive increase from the $700 billion in announced last week. It will also add purchases of corporate debt, municipal bonds, and other assets as its balance sheet looks set to balloon from its current $4.7 trillion level.

