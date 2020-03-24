Here's what Jim Cramer is watching Tuesday morning from government stimulus to new corporate partnerships designed to combat the coronavirus.

Happy Tuesday!

Here's what Jim Cramer is watching in the markets Tuesday.

First Up, the $2 Trillion Economic Bill

The markers slumped into the close Monday after the Senate failed for a second day to pass a massive fiscal stimulus bill of nearly $2 trillion to help mitigate the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

President Donald Trump on Monday called on Congress to pass the rescue bill, saying the legislative branch has no choice but to act in the face of massive economic disruptions caused by widespread lockdowns aimed at slowing the spread of coronavirus Covid-19.

The bill has been stalled for two days over objections to a $500 billion fund to be overseen by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

Senator Chuck Schumer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin have said that both sides--Republicans and Democrats--are close to a compromise on the $2 trillion economic package.

And Then There's Ford's New Partnerships

Ford (F) - Get Report and GE (GE) - Get Report Healthcare said they were expanding production of a simplified version of GE Healthcare's existing ventilator design, for the country's healthcare workers who are on the front lines fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

Additionally, Ford plans to assemble more than 100,000 face shields per week, leveraging its in-house 3D-printing capability to produce parts for use in personal protective equipment.

The Ford and 3M (MMM) - Get Report teams have been locating off-the-shelf parts like fans from the Ford F-150's cooled seats for airflow, 3M HEPA air filters to filter airborne contaminants and portable tool battery packs to power the respirators for up to eight hours.

