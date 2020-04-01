Jim Cramer on Coronavirus, Markets and the UN's Call to Action

Jim Cramer weighs in on the markets amidst the coronavirus pandemic, the UN's call to action and what he thinks we need to do to help small businesses.

Let's Start With What's Top of Mind for Cramer

Here's what Cramer wrote in his Real Money column Tuesday evening.

"Good riddance you horrid quarter. Thanks for proving once again that equities can cut your heart out and leave it in a box filled with COVID-19. Forget the history books, the Dow's having its worst-ever quarterly decline," wrote Cramer. "And you know what's the craziest thing? It could have been much worse. There were many, many stocks since the bottom one week ago that have roared here, and we are leaving the quarter with more hope than despair."

The United Nations Expresses Need for Global Unity During Pandemic

The UN released a call to action report on COVID-19.

"We are facing a global health crisis unlike any in the 75-year history of the United Nations — one that is killing people, spreading human suffering, and upending people’s lives. But this is much more than a health crisis. It is a human crisis. The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is attacking societies at their core," the UN wrote in the report.

And the UN noted the impact on developing countries.

"A large-scale, coordinated and comprehensive multilateral response amounting to at least 10 percent of global GDP is needed now more than ever. This crisis is truly global. It is in everyone’s interest to ensure that developing countries have the best chance of managing this crisis, or COVID-19 will risk becoming a long-lasting brake on economic recovery," the note continued.

