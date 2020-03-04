Comeback Market for a Comeback Kid: Jim Cramer on Joe Biden, Markets

Here's what Jim Cramer's thinking about when it comes to the markets Wednesday morning.

Let's Start With the Coronavirus

There are now over 93,000 cases of the virus worldwide.

And there have been 3,100 deaths.

The global death rate for COVID-19, which is the disease that the virus cases, is 3.4 percent, according to the World Health Organization. This makes the virus deadlier than the seasonal flu, which has a mortality rate beneath 1%.

In the U.S., nine people have died from the virus. So far, all nine deaths reported have been in Washington state.

In total, there are at least 108 cases of the virus spread throughout a dozen states, according to the CDC.

Outside of the U.S., there are over 5,200 cases in South Korea. Iran has 2,900 cases and Italy has 2,200 cases.

Germany has 240 cases of the virus. Poland has reported its first case. New Zealand has confirmed its second case. And the United Kingdom has 51 cases.

Amazon announced late Tuesday that an employee based out of the Seattle headquarters had tested positive for the virus.

Now, Let’s Switch to Politics

Tuesday was Super Tuesday, which means that millions of Americans took to the polls.

Former vice president Joe Biden won Alabama, Arkansas, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Maine.

Bernie Sanders took home Colorado, Utah, Vermont and California.

