Another Week of Woe? Jim Cramer on Markets, Twitter, and General Electric

Jim Cramer is weighing in on the markets, Elliott Management's reported stake in Twitter (TWTR) - Get Report and General Electric (GE) - Get Report.

Let's Start With the Markets

It's been volatile overnight for the futures.

The Dow futures were swinging in overnight trading. At one point, the futures were down over 700 points.

Does the tanking in the futures mean that there's more volatility ahead fo Wall Street this week? Can Wall Street handle it?

What Jim Cramer's Thinking About

Cramer's writing about high-yielding stocks over on Real Money this morning.

"Is it possible at this point to put together an accidentally high-yielding portfolio? Can you eyeball and buy, knowing that you will have to buy more if there is another big selloff related to Covid-19 -- one we have to expect, given how easy it is to transmit and we haven't been able to tamp the 1.4% mortality rate around the world?" He wrote.

How's Jack Dorsey's Job?

Elliott Management has reportedly taken a stake in Twitter.

Elliott has taken a $1 billion stake in Twitter, the Wall Street Journal reported over the weekend, while Reuters has said Paul Singer, the fund's founder, is looking to install selected nominees to Twitter's eight-member executive board. Bloomberg first reported the Elliott stake Saturday, citing people familiar with the matter.

And Then There's General Electric

JPMorgan analyst Stephen Tusa wrote on General Electric Monday morning.

"We were wrong," Tusa said of the bank's previous call on the stock, which was made in April of last year, as he raised his target price by $3, to $8 per share, and boosted his rating to "neutral" from "underweight" amid a six-month rally that has added more than 30% to the company's market value.

"With zero sells and multiple upgrades since CEO [Larry] Culp took over, we see little debate about sentiment, and of note, GE has re-rated on a mark-to-market basis since year-end and now trades at a premium," Tusa noted.

