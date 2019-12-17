Jim Cramer on Boeing, Roku and the Stock Market in 2020

Jim Cramer weighs in on how Boeing is impacting the airlines, Roku's CFO stepping down and what to expect from the stock market in 2020.

Jim Cramer has some thoughts on Boeing's (BA) - Get Report 737 Max impact on the airlines, whether or not Roku's (ROKU) - Get Report CFO is stepping down is a worrying sign for the company and how he's staying bullish heading into 2020.

Are You Still Feeling Bullish?

Cramer is.

In his Real Money column on Tuesday morning, Cramer broke down his expectations for the stock market going into 2020.

But first, Cramer's calling you out on your pessimism.

"Most people I know don't ask why a stock is going to go higher, they ask, why isn't that stock lower? And that's why I find most people missed a lot of tremendous individual moves. They were too worried about the downside, too set on the potential losses and too willing to suspend their corroded critical faculties -- augmented, often, by a visceral hatred of the president -- to see how the risk-reward changed so drastically in 2019," he wrote.

"Yes, 2019 is the year of Joan Didion, The Year of Magical Stock Thinking," he continued.

So what's got Cramer feeling bullish going into 2020?

Boeing's 737 MAX Issues Continue

On Monday, the Wall Street Journal reported that Boeing is weighing the potential impact of pausing or reducing the production of the 737 MAX jets.

Boeing said late Monday that it would indefinitely suspend production of its grounded 737 MAX jet after failing to meet a self-imposed target for its recertification from the Federal Aviation Administration.

The decision came after a two-day board meeting in Chicago that came after the FAA's chief administrator, Steve Dickson, cautioned that multiple milestones need to be met before the MAX could be granted clearance.

How's Roku Looking?

Real Money Stock of the Day Roku announced that the CFO, Steve Louden, would be stepping down after five years with the company. He will leave next year. However, he plans to stay on to assist with its transition to a new CFO.

Louden, 47, has been largely credited with not only the Los Gatos, California-based group's rapid growth since is 2017 IPO, but also his ability to argue the company's complex financial and business metrics to investors in a market that is seeing intense competition from much larger rivals including Amazon, Apple and Disney.