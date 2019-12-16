Boeing's Nightmare Before Christmas? Jim Cramer on Trade, Elizabeth Warren and Boeing

Jim Cramer is breaking down his thoughts on the latest news around Boeing's 737 Max, what Elizabeth Warren means for investors and how to approach the phase one trade deal.

Whew.

Happy Monday.

Jim Cramer's got some thoughts on Elizabeth Warren, Boeing (BA) - Get Report and a phase one trade deal.

Let's Start With Trade

We have a deal, folks.

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer told CBS's "Face the Nation" that the agreement, reached after more than two years of negotiations between the world's two biggest economies, was "totally done" and would include the suspension of certain tariffs and the rollback of others in exchange for China's agreement to buy around $200 billion worth of American-made goods, including agricultural, energy and manufacturing products, over the next two years.

"Ultimately, whether this whole agreement works is going to be determined by who's making the decisions in China, not in the United States," Lighthizer said. "If the hard-liners are making the decisions we're going to get one outcome, if the reformers are making the decisions - which is what we hope - then we're going to get another outcome."

But let's not forget that this is merely phase one. Will investors come back from the holidays with a hangover as we gear up for phase two?

How Can Elizabeth Warren Impact the Markets?

Jim Cramer had some thoughts on Elizabeth Warren and her potential impact on the bull market Monday morning. He broke them down over in his column on Real Money.

"Can we have another good year in 2020? Is there room to run? Before we say yes, I think predicting the stock market is a little like predicting the outcome of a football season," wrote Cramer. "You look at the schedule of games, you make notations about opponents and then, in the back of your mind you keep thinking of one thing: The game is played with this bizarre oblong ball that tends to bounce in different ways and doesn't always -- if ever -- do what you expect."

How can investors find opportunity if Warren grabs the bull by the horns?

And, Finally, Boeing

Boeing is Real Money's stock of the day.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Boeing is weighing the potential impact of pausing or reducing the production of the 737 MAX jets.

The MAX has been grounded since March after deadly crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia killed a total of 346 people.

When asked for comment, a Boeing spokesman told TheStreet in an email that the company is continuing to work closely with the Federal Aviation Administration and other regulators for the "certification and the safe return to service of the MAX."

Is now the time to ask what would happen to the aerospace industry if Boeing goes so far as pausing the production of the 737 MAX?