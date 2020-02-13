Jeff Bezos Purchases Warner Estate From David Geffen For $165 Million

Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report Chief Executive Jeff Bezos, the world’s wealthiest person, has purchased a Beverly Hills mansion known as the Warner Estate from media mogul David Geffen for $165 million.

The sale price is believed to be the highest in a Los Angeles-area residential real estate transaction, surpassing the previous record of $150 million reportedly spent by media executive Lachlan Murdoch last year to buy the Chartwell estate in Bel-Air.

The 9.4-acre property sold by Geffen to Bezos boasts a stately Hollywood pedigree all its own. It is named for Jack Warner, the Warner Bros Studio chief who built the mansion in 1937.

Geffen purchased the Warner Estate in 1990 for $47.5 million, a then-record price for a Los Angeles-area home, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Last week, the New York Post reported that Bezos and his girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez, were house hunting in Los Angeles and touring mansions throughout the area. Bezos purchased three New York apartments earlier this year in a deal valued at about $80 million.

In addition to the $165 million he paid Geffen for the Warner Estate, his venture capital firm Bezos Expeditions paid $90 million to buy a tract of undeveloped Los Angeles land from the estate of the late Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen. The Allen property was purchased as an investment property.

The Warner Estate features expansive terraces, sprawling gardens, several guest houses, a tennis court, and a nine-hole golf course.

