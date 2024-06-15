Is the job market still hot? What you need to know in 2024

The labor market is a huge indicator of how the U.S. economy is performing. Julia Pollak, Chief Economist at ZipRecruiter, joined TheStreet to discuss the state of the job market and why those seeking employment may have to try a bit harder than in recent years.

CONWAY GITTENS: How would you characterize the labor market right now. Would you say that it's healthy or in need of a little bit of patch work?

JULIA POLLAK: So I would say overall, it is still quite healthy. Layoffs and firings are very, very low. We see that from a number of different data sources. Jobless claims are low. Mentions of job cuts in earnings calls have been declining. So this is still a strong economy, but it is different from what we had before the pandemic and it is slower. So companies are slower to hire. They're also slower to fire and workers are being slower to switch jobs right now. There may be some good in that. Sometimes if you stay in a job longer, you become more productive there. Companies aren't having to battle so much turnover, but it also might mean that we've become a bit less dynamic.

CONWAY GITTENS: So the latest data shows that there's 1.2 jobs for every job seeker. Is it still a job seekers market or has the balance now tipped for the employer?