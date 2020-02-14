Investing With Love? Jim Cramer on Roku, Nvidia and the Markets

Jim Cramer weighs in on Roku and Nvidia after earnings, and gives couples some investing advice.

Happy Friday! And happy Valentine's Day!

Jim Cramer is weighing in on Roku (ROKU) - Get Report, Real Money Stock of the Day Nvidia (NVDA) - Get Report and the markets.

Let's Start With Roku

Roku posted a loss of 13 cents per share, coming in just above the loss of 14 cents a share that was expected by Wall Street.

Revenue came in at $411 million, beating estimates of $391 million.

Subscribers also came in stronger than expected at $36.9 million. Analysts were looking for $36 million.

“In addition to increasing our scale, we continue to see growing engagement on our platform, with 2019 streaming hours up 16.3 billion year-over-year to a record 40 billion hours,” Steve Louden, CFO, said on Roku’s earnings call.

The stock is up over 172% in the past year.

So, is Roku a winner in the streaming wars? Here's what Cramer thinks.

And Then There's Nvidia

Earnings came in at $1.89 a share, beating expectations for $1.67 a share.

Revenue came in at $3.11 billion. The beat was led largely by the data center.

In its earnings call, Nvidia CFO Collette Kress talked about the impact the coronavirus could have on the company.

“While it is still early and the ultimate effect is difficult to estimate, we have reduced our Q1 revenue outlook by $100 million to account for the potential impact,” Kress said.

Nvidia is up around 75% in the past year.

