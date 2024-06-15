How to prepare for what may be the worst hurricane season yet

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says we could be in store for the worst hurricane season in decades. And while safety is the number one concern, it’s the job of company’s like Centuri to make sure everything gets back up and running as quickly as possible.

Centuri CEO Bill Fehrman joined TheStreet to discuss how his company is preparing, as well as what you can do to protect yourself this hurricane season.

Full Video Transcript Below:

Conway Gittens: It's the beginning of hurricane season, and you mentioned that you are an infrastructure company. You go in and you help. So how do you prepare? How do you prepare yourself? How do you prepare your customers for potential weather hazards?

Bill Fehrman: So this year, if you've been following the news reports, they're predicting to be the worst hurricane season in many, many, many years. And our customers are actually the utilities that provide the service to those customers. And so I know they're watching the weather and the projections and the forecasts. And then when they see a hurricane or other major storm heading their way, they'll begin to reposition crews like our people will get close to where they think the hurricane will hit landfall. And then we'll be able to respond very quickly because we're essentially already in place. And that's really how this works. It's a very, very much a. Collaborative mutual aid type of process within the utility industry that allows customers to get back online as quickly as they can.