How Wealthy Is Betty White?

Betty White shows no signs of slowing down. The Hollywood legend turns 98 on January 17, 2020. White has a career in show business that spans over 8 decades. She is the Guinness Book of World Record holder for longest career by a female actress in Hollywood.

How has her illustrious career in film translated to her financial stability? Celebrity Net Worth estimates her fortune to be about $75 million. Her most recent source of income came from her role in “Hot in Cleveland” where she reportedly earned $75,000 per episode.

White’s career in Hollywood began in the 1930s. While she is most known for her roles in “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and “The Golden Girls”, she is also an accomplished author and has many popular television commercials to her credit.

When recently asked about her secret to longevity she said “Enjoy life. Accentuate the positive, not the negative. It sounds so trite, but a lot of people will pick out something to complain about, rather than say, ‘Hey, that was great!’ It’s not hard to find great stuff if you look.”

It is with this positive attitude that Betty White has been able to continue her career while she approaches 100.

Among her accolades, White has received five Primetime Emmy Awards in various categories, three American Comedy Awards, three Screen Actor Guild awards and a Grammy. She also has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is a Television Hall of Fame inductee (class of 1995), and a Disney (DISNEY) Legend award (class of 2009).