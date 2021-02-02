TheStreet
How to Trade When Speculation Is Rampant? Here's What the Experts Say

The GameStop frenzy is keeping seasoned and new investor's on their feet.

Trifecta Stocks Co-Portfolio Manager Bob Lang offers these tips when trading in a speculative and volatile market.:

1. Don't come late to the party.  "GameStop  (GME) - Get Report and AMC Entertainment AMC have climbed on speculation.  You need to protect yourself by using options to limit your risk or stay out of the way," says Lang.

2. Use good risk management techniques.  "Speculative juices have risen extremely high. The best way you can protect yourself is to use insurance by way of options." Lang adds, "Put options will allow you to protect yourself from any downside activity."

3. Keep an eye on the overall markets.  When we're excessively greedy, we want to make more money.  If we're fearful, we're worried about losing our bubble.  So, when you're in a speculative bubble, allow yourself a chance to win in that speculative bubble.  Just remember to protect yourself," says Lang.

For more Pro Tips, watch the video above. 

