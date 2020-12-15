TheStreet
PERSONAL FINANCE
CREDIT CARDSDEBT MANAGEMENTEDUCATIONEMPLOYEE BENEFITS
MORTGAGESREAL ESTATESAVINGSTAXES
Search

How The CARES Act Plays Into Your Taxes

Author:
Publish date:
Video Rating:
TV-G
Video Duration:
4:21

Among the many things the CARES Act offered to taxpayers, there were some real perks and abilities to use your retirement plans.

In a new sponsored video series with TurboTax, called End-of-Year Strategies, CPA and TurboTax expert, Lisa Greene-Lewis, discusses everything you need to know about the CARES act and some of its perks to note for tax season.

"CARES Act allowed you to take a big sum of money out by December 31st, 2020, you could take up to $100,000 out and if you're 59 and a half or under, you would not receive the 10% penalty for doing that," Greene-Lewis said.

Watch the video above to find out more.

Sponsored by TurboTax:

Whether you have stock, bonds, ETFs, cryptocurrency, rental property income or other investments, TurboTax Premier is designed for you. Gain insight and maximize your outcome with step-by-step guidance. Plus automatically import thousands of transactions from your financial institutions to get started. It's free to start, and enjoy $15 off TurboTax Premier when you file.

More Sponsored Content From TurboTax:

Turbotax Unemployed Lead
Play
Video

Tax Tips For the Unemployed During the Pandemic

Self-Employed
Play
Video

COVID-Related Tax Credits for The Self-Employed

COVID Stimulus check
Play
Video

What Covid Stimulus Checks Do and Don't Mean For Your Taxes

Gig-Economy-title
Play
Video

Tax Tips for Families

Advice-title-3
Play
Video

Last Minute 2019 Tax Tips From TurboTax

Crypto-title
Play
Video

Tax Tips for Cryptocurrency Investors

How_To_Spend_Tax_Refund 8.43.34 AM
Play
Video

What Should I do With my Tax Refund?

early-taxes-title
Play
Video

Why You Should File Your Taxes Early