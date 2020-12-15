How The CARES Act Plays Into Your Taxes

Among the many things the CARES Act offered to taxpayers, there were some real perks and abilities to use your retirement plans.

In a new sponsored video series with TurboTax, called End-of-Year Strategies, CPA and TurboTax expert, Lisa Greene-Lewis, discusses everything you need to know about the CARES act and some of its perks to note for tax season.

"CARES Act allowed you to take a big sum of money out by December 31st, 2020, you could take up to $100,000 out and if you're 59 and a half or under, you would not receive the 10% penalty for doing that," Greene-Lewis said.

Watch the video above to find out more.

