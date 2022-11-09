Skip to main content

TheStreet's Market Open: Meta Layoffs, Disney Earnings, Midterm Results - Watch Live

As markets await final results from the 2022 midterms, Wall Street has turned its attention to disappointing Disney earnings and a layoff announcement from Meta.

Watch TheStreet's Market Open:

More on Today's Top Stories:

TheStreet is live every weekday at 9:30 a.m. ET. Join us for the latest market commentary, insight and analysis here. 