What Covid Stimulus Checks Do and Don't Mean For Your Taxes

Stimulus checks earlier this year brought much-needed relief to families across the U.S. But now come year-end, we start talking about taxes. The big question, of course, is what do you do with that check? Is it taxable?

Lisa Greene-Lewis, CPA and TurboTax expert, answers that question and more with TheStreet host Tracy Byrnes in this special video series with TurboTax.

"One thing that taxpayers need to know is that [the] stimulus check is not taxable. Also, another thing that they need to know is if they receive too little stimulus check, lower than they're eligible for based on their 2020 income, they will receive more in the form of a tax recovery rebate. And if they receive too much, they won't have to pay it back," Greene-Lewis said.

To hear more on the subject, watch the video above.

More tax tips from TurboTax: