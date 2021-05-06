Meet Hong Kong's Richest Person

Scientist Zeng Yuqun, who specializes in batteries for electric vehicles and founded Contemporary Amperex Technology in 2011 is now Hong Kong's richest person. Also known as Robin Zeng, the mainland-born scientist surpassed legendary dealmaker Li Ka-shing in earnings.

Bloomberg Billionaires Index puts Zen's personal fortune at US$34.5 billion putting him at No,.38 in the world.

So, how did Zeng land the top spot on Hong Kong's rich list? Real Money's Alex Frew McMillan has his story, a closer look at his company and his competition. Read Electric-Car Battery Maker Now Hong Kong's Richest Person.

Editor's Note: TheStreet's Zachary Fauld produced this video.