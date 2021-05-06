TheStreet home
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Meet Hong Kong's Richest Person

Author:
Publish date:
Video Rating:
TV-G
Video Duration:
1:01

Scientist Zeng Yuqun, who specializes in batteries for electric vehicles and founded Contemporary Amperex Technology in 2011 is now Hong Kong's richest person.  Also known as Robin Zeng, the mainland-born scientist surpassed legendary dealmaker Li Ka-shing in earnings.

Bloomberg Billionaires Index puts Zen's personal fortune at US$34.5 billion putting him at No,.38 in the world. 

So, how did Zeng land the top spot on Hong Kong's rich list? Real Money's Alex Frew McMillan has his story, a closer look at his company and his competition. Read Electric-Car Battery Maker Now Hong Kong's Richest Person.

Editor's Note: TheStreet's Zachary Fauld produced this video.

Related Videos

Elon Musk Tesla Lead
Play
Video

Elon Musk Is Officially the World's (Second) Richest Person

Market Movers: G20 Meeting
Play
Video

Market Movers: G20 Meeting

Chaudhary Binod Lead
Play
Video

The Inspirational Story of Nepal's First Billionaire

How the Hong Kong Protests and a Volatile August Could Impact Markets
Play
Video

How the Hong Kong Protests and a Volatile August Could Impact Markets

How the Hong Kong Protests Could Impact the U.S.-China Trade War
Play
Video

How the Hong Kong Protests Could Impact the U.S.-China Trade War

Crypto Risks Swell as Lack of Regulation Opens Door for Market Manipulation
Play
Video

Here's Where You Can Use Bitcoin to Make a Purchase

Record Number Of Chinese Property Management Companies Expected To Flock To Hong Kong For IPOs This Year
Play
Video

Inside Hong Kong's New Security Law

Meet Nepal's Richest Person And Only Billionaire - TheStreet Exclusive
Play
Video

Meet Nepal's Richest Person And Only Billionaire - TheStreet Exclusive