TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Unzipping The History of Jeans
Unzipping The History of Jeans

Unzipping Levi's Role In the History of Jeans

Author:
Publish date:
Video Rating:
TV-G
Video Duration:
0

Levi Strauss & Co. is reporting its earnings after the market close today.

Here's a brief look at how the iconic garment took over the world. Who Invented Jeans?

"Jeans," which is short for "blue jeans," was invented by Jacob Davis and Levi Strauss (LEVI) - Get Report in 1873.  They were named after the city of Genoa, Italy. That is where cotton corduroy, called jean or jeane, was manufactured.

At first, Jeans was used as working clothes, made from durable materials, they were able to last long.

In 1934, Levi's created the first-ever line of jeans for women.

Men's jeans had the zipper down the front, while women's jeans had the zipper at the left side and both were designed to fit loosely and also came in the form of overalls.

In the 1950s, Jeans became a symbol of youth rebellion after James Dean popularized them in the movie "Rebel Without a Cause".

Then in the 1970s, distressed denim emerged from the cultural punk movement while designer denim wasn't truly born until the 1980s.

Jeans Popularity Today

On average, a woman owns about 7 pairs of jeans and around 1,240,000,000 pairs of jeans sold globally each year. Watch TheStreet's Behind the Label video series | More videos on our Youtube Channel.

Related Videos

Don't Fall Behind - 'Ketchup' With the History of Kraft Heinz
Play
Video

Don't fall behind, Ketchup with the history of Kraft Heinz

AT&T: The History of the Telephone
Play
Video

AT&T: The History of the Telephone

Tyson Foods: The History of a Family's Chicken Empire
Play
Video

Tyson Foods: The History of a Family's Chicken Empire

Dollar General's History: How it Started With $10,0000
Play
Video

Dollar General's History: How it Started With $10,0000

A Gold Miner and a Shoe Store: A History of Nordstrom's
Play
Video

A Gold Miner Opens Up a Shoe Store: A History of Nordstrom's

A Quick Read: Barnes and Noble's History
Play
Video

A Quick Read: Barnes and Noble's History

A History of Campbell's: More Than Just a Warm Bowl of Soup
Play
Video

A History of Campbell's: More Than Just a Warm Bowl of Soup

Charging History: How Tesla Electrified the Automotive Industry
Play
Video

Charging History: How Tesla Electrified the Automotive Industry