Unzipping The History of Jeans

Levi Strauss & Co. is reporting its earnings after the market close today.

Here's a brief look at how the iconic garment took over the world. Who Invented Jeans?

"Jeans," which is short for "blue jeans," was invented by Jacob Davis and Levi Strauss (LEVI) - Get Report in 1873. They were named after the city of Genoa, Italy. That is where cotton corduroy, called jean or jeane, was manufactured.

At first, Jeans was used as working clothes, made from durable materials, they were able to last long.

In 1934, Levi's created the first-ever line of jeans for women.

Men's jeans had the zipper down the front, while women's jeans had the zipper at the left side and both were designed to fit loosely and also came in the form of overalls.

In the 1950s, Jeans became a symbol of youth rebellion after James Dean popularized them in the movie "Rebel Without a Cause".

Then in the 1970s, distressed denim emerged from the cultural punk movement while designer denim wasn't truly born until the 1980s.

Jeans Popularity Today

On average, a woman owns about 7 pairs of jeans and around 1,240,000,000 pairs of jeans sold globally each year.