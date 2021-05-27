What's the Deal With Dogecoin? A History of the Meme-Inspired Cryptocurrency

Dogecoin, which began as a joke in 2013, has been fueled on Twitter by celebrities like Tesla ( (TSLA) - Get Report) CEO Elon Musk and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban.

The meme-inspired cryptocurrency set a record high earlier in May when it reached more than 70 cents per coin.

So, Is Dogecoin Really a Safe Investment? TheStreet's Luke Conway has the answer over on TheStreet's Crypto channel.

Watch TheStreet's Coffee with Katherine series, in this episode, she sits down with Daniel Roberts, DeCrypt's editor-in-chief: Understanding Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum, and Future of Cryptocurrency.