TheStreet continues its month-long video series: Black History, Wall Street, and Beyond with a look at an unlikely partnership between shoemaker Adidas and four-time gold medalist James Cleveland "Jesse" Owens.

It was the 1936 summer Olympics in Nazi Germany, when Adi Dassler, founder of the new German shoe company Adidas, approached Owens. He convinced the American track and field star to wear his leather track shoes with extra long spikes.

Ownes agreed and became the first African American Athlete to receive a sponsorship. Watch the video above for more about Jesse Owens.

Over the years, Adidas (ADDYY) and Nike (NKE) - Get Report have both created special edition sneakers, celebrating Owens, one of the most influential athletes in American history.

