Bank Earnings, Lululemon, J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference: What Investors Need to Watch

It's Monday and we're about to kick off earnings season with bank earnings.

Jim Cramer is out in San Francisco at the JPMorgan healthcare conference all week, so Jeff Marks, senior portfolio analyst with Action Alerts PLUS, will be joining TheStreet Live.

Bank Earnings on Tap

This week, we get earnings from the big banks.

Starting Tuesday, we'll hear from Citigroup (C) - Get Report, JPMorgan (JPM) - Get Report, Wells Fargo (WFC) - Get Report, Goldman Sachs, and Bank of America (BAC) - Get Report.

Here's what investors should expect:

Lululemon's Coming in Hot

Did you have a good holiday?

Lululemon (LULU) - Get Report certainly did.

The company raised its top- and bottom-line guidance for the fourth quarter ending Feb. 2.

Lululemon said it now expects earnings to range $2.22 to $2.25 a share, up from its previous view of $2.10 to $2.13.

According to estimates, Revenue should come in at $1.37 billion to $1.38 billion in the quarter, up from its previous view between $1.32 billion and $1.33 billion.

Analysts surveyed by FactSet are expecting the company to report earnings of $2.15 a share on revenue of $1.35 billion for the fourth quarter.