Here are the most unaffordable cities in the U.S.

TheStreet’s Conway Gittens brings the latest business headlines from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange as markets close for trading Friday, June 14.

Full Video Transcript Below:

CONWAY GITTENS: I’m Conway Gittens reporting from the New York Stock Exchange. Here’s what we’re watching on TheStreet today.

Investors headed into the weekend in a pensive mood after a week filled with stock market records, tamer-than-expected inflation data, and a Federal Reserve that’s teeing up for at least one interest rate cut later this year.

Meanwhile, the University of Michigan’s consumer sentiment index for early June saw a deterioration due to inflation concerns. Wall Street will get a bigger consumer update on Tuesday with the release of May retail sales figures.

The somber mood of the consumer can also be pinned on surging housing costs - and now there’s a list of cities that have been deemed “impossibly unaffordable.”

Watch More Videos: