Here are the most unaffordable cities in the U.S.
June 14
Full Video Transcript Below:
CONWAY GITTENS:
Investors headed into the weekend in a pensive mood after a week filled with stock market records, tamer-than-expected inflation data, and a Federal Reserve that’s teeing up for at least one interest rate cut later this year.
Meanwhile, the University of Michigan’s consumer sentiment index for early June saw a deterioration due to inflation concerns. Wall Street will get a bigger consumer update on Tuesday with the release of May retail sales figures.
The somber mood of the consumer can also be pinned on surging housing costs - and now there’s a list of cities that have been deemed “impossibly unaffordable.”
