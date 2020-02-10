It's a special edition of TheStreet Live With Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross.

In case you missed it, it's Jim Cramer's birthday.

This morning, he'll be weighing in on the markets and the coronavirus.

Stock futures were mixed Monday and markets in Asia fell as the number of new cases of the coronavirus rose in China and factories and businesses there struggled to start production following a Lunar New Year break that was extended to help stem the spread of the outbreak.

So, what does Jim Cramer want from the markets for his birthday?

A Quick Update on the Coronavirus

The death toll from the coronavirus has now eclipsed SARS as it rises to 908. During the SARS outbreak, there were 774 deaths.

There are now over 40,000 cases of the virus in China.

The Princess Cruises ship that’s been quarantined off of the coast in Japan announced that the confirmed cases of the virus on the ship have nearly doubled, to a total of 130 cases.

China has pledged about $10 billion to combat the pandemic, which has forced businesses to close, shuttered factories and severed transportation links as citizens attempt to avoid contracting the respiratory illness.

