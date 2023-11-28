Google to start deleting inactive accounts this week

Beginning Friday, Google will delete accounts that have been inactive for at least two years.

TheStreet's J.D. Durkin brings the latest business headlines from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange as markets close for trading Tuesday, November 28th.

Full Video Transcript Below:

J.D. DURKIN: I’m J.D. Durkin, reporting from the New York Stock Exchange.

Stocks were in the green to close out today's session. The Dow closed 80 points higher, the Nasdaq closed almost three-tenths of a percent higher, and the S&P closed up fractionally. This comes as optimism grows that the Fed could be nearing the end of its rate-hiking cycle. Fed Governor Christopher Waller indicated that Fed policy is currently “well positioned” to bring inflation back down to the targeted 2 percent.

Markets are pricing in a 97 percent chance that the central bank holds rates steady in December and a 30 percent chance it cuts rates in March. The next policy meeting is scheduled for December 12th.

In other news, if you’re still trying to figure out the password to that Google account you haven’t checked in a while, time is running out. Starting on December 1, Google plans to begin deleting accounts that have been inactive for at least two years.

The company announced the move back in May, saying deleting the accounts is a way to prevent security risks. Internally, Google has found that older accounts are more likely to have reused passwords and not use security features like two-step verification. Then in August, the company said, “We want to protect your private information and prevent any unauthorized access to your account even if you’re no longer using our services.”

And deleting accounts doesn’t just mean email—everything from Google Docs to photos will be wiped along with the unused email address.

There are, however, a few exceptions. Accounts with YouTube channels, those that have gift cards with a remaining balance, and those with published active apps will not be removed.

That’ll do it for your daily briefing. From the New York Stock Exchange, I’m J.D. Durkin with TheStreet.