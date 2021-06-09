Wall Street's Most Famous Siblings
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos announced on June 7 that he will be heading to space alongside his younger brother, Mark. Here's a look at some other famous siblings of Wall Street.
Famous Siblings in Business:
- Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss: The Winklevoss Twins founded Capital Management in 2012 and are reportedly working on an exchange-traded fund to track prices and boost investments in bitcoin.
- Serena and Venus Williams: The sisters purchased a small equity stake in the Miami Dolphins in 2009 and owned the Ultimate Fighting Championship shares.
- Rebecca and Uri Minkoff: Rebecca Minkoff’s name is synonymous with designs in the apparel and accessories world, but her brother, Uri, is the business’s co-founder and CEO.
- Maurice and Richard McDonald: Their restaurant ( (MCD) - Get Report) was purchased outright by Ray Kroc in 1961 for $2.7 million.
- Walt and Roy Disney: While everyone knows Walt, his older brother, Roy, was actually the co-founder and handled financials for Walt Disney Production( (DIS) - Get Report).