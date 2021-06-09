TheStreet home
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Wall Street's Most Famous Siblings

Author:
Publish date:
Video Rating:
TV-G
Video Duration:
1:51

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos announced on June 7 that he will be heading to space alongside his younger brother, Mark. Here's a look at some other famous siblings of Wall Street.

Famous Siblings in Business:

  • Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss: The Winklevoss Twins founded Capital Management in 2012 and are reportedly working on an exchange-traded fund to track prices and boost investments in bitcoin.
  • Serena and Venus Williams: The sisters purchased a small equity stake in the Miami Dolphins in 2009 and owned the Ultimate Fighting Championship shares.
  • Rebecca and Uri Minkoff: Rebecca Minkoff’s name is synonymous with designs in the apparel and accessories world, but her brother, Uri, is the business’s co-founder and CEO.
  • Maurice and Richard McDonald: Their restaurant ( (MCD) - Get Report) was purchased outright by Ray Kroc in 1961 for $2.7 million.
  • Walt and Roy Disney: While everyone knows Walt, his older brother, Roy, was actually the co-founder and handled financials for Walt Disney Production( (DIS) - Get Report).

Related Videos

Blue Origin
Play
Video

Bezos's Blue Origin Auction: Bids Near $3 Million to Ride With Bezos

Elon Musk Jeff Bezos Lead
Play
Video

Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos' Rivalry Extends to the Moon

Cryptocurrency in Focus: China's NEO Snagged in PRC Crypto Volatility
Play
Video

Here's How to Make Everyday Purchases Using Crypto

splunk
Play
Video

The Story Behind American Technology Company Splunk

Olympics Tokyo Covid Lead
Play
Video

These Olympic Champions Get Paid In Cryptocurrency

Ford Maverick Hybrid
Play
Video

Meet the Brand New Ford Maverick

AirBnB is a reopening stock to watch
Play
Video

5 Summer Reopening Stocks to Watch, Says Cramer

Who's First to Mars: Musk, Bezos or Boeing?
Play
Video

AMC, NIO Gemini and Bezos to the Moon – On TheStreet Monday