Like Father, Like Son: Businesses Where Sons Followed in Father's Footsteps

In honor of Father's Day, here's a look at some of the most successful businesses passed down from father to son.

Businesses Passed From Father to Son:

  • Mars. Frank Mars started the Mars Candy Factory in 1911. His son, Forrest Mars, took over the company in 1934.
  • Walgreens. Charles R. Walgreen founded the company in 1901. His son, Charles R. Walgreen Jr., took over in 1939, followed by Charles R. Walgreen III in the 1950s.
  • Jack Link’s. The original beef jerky recipe was created by Jack Link's great-grandfather, Chris Link, who sold dried meat in the 1880s.
  • Lego. The Lego Group was founded by Ole Kirk Christiansen in 1932. His son,  Godtfred, switched from wooden blocks to the interlocking plastic brick design in 1958

