Best investments to protect your money from inflation

As prices climb higher, these proven assets will help shield your wealth from inflation’s toll.

By Rebecca Mezistrano
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February consumer price inflation came in lower than expected, but investors still need to position their portfolios strategically to weather continued price increases. George Seay, chairman & founder of Annandale Capital, joined TheStreet to discuss the top 3 assets to help shield your wealth from persistent inflation.

Full Video Transcript Below:

GEORGE SEAY: I don’t think inflation is going away and I don’t think the Fed is is in a position with all the federal debt and the incredibly high level of deficits we’re running every year. Most most Americans are not aware that the the interest on the federal debt is higher than the department of defense budget right now, which is absurd. That’s never happened before. So we have a lot of very, very inflation inducing factors influencing our economy right now. And you should be invested accordingly. 

And statistics and history would tell you that commodities first, real estate second, and public equities his third are best performing asset classes. When inflation comes back, bonds are a distant fourth. So that’s how we’re positioned. And I would encourage investors to take a hard look at their portfolios and determine how they’re positioned and whether they should make any changes. This is a really good time to be reflective and think hard about how you’re invested and be careful long term. 

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About the author

Rebecca Mezistrano

Rebecca Mezistrano is a producer at TheStreet. She creates daily video content covering financial news across various social platforms as well as for thestreet.com. You can reach Rebecca here.

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