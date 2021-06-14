The Next Big Investment Trend and the Growth Engine Behind It- UBS

TheStreet spoke to Suni Harford, President, UBS Asset Management, about investing in environmental, social, and governance (ESG), and sustainability growth.

"Everything we do today, we could do differently, more efficiently, more effectively from a planet perspective and you're going to see a tremendous amount in that area. And I'm not saying that that's going to be China, necessarily. Europe has a great chance to be the growth engine behind that trend." says Harford.

Topics discussed in the video below:

Suni Harford, President of Asset Management for UBS Financial Services discusses how to invest directly in China.

The future of digital transformation

The next big investment trend: ESG

The SPAC bubble

Why the right portfolio should be active and passive

Women & finance

The rate of change and its impact on investing

Disclosure: Contributor Tracy Byrnes is also a financial advisor at UBS.