Who Does Elon Musk Follow On Twitter?

Americans are obsessed with their phones.

We click, swipe, like and follow more and more these days. We use it for entertainment, work, social connections and so much more. We can point to many factors driving phone use up; like growing streaming services, social media and even COVID-19 confinement.

Whatever the reason, studies confirm that phone use is up dramatically. According to review42, the average smartphone user interacts with their phone 2,617 times a day. Now, that’s dedication.

We all have a little FOMO and we just hate missing out.

Social media sites like Twitter (TWTR) - Get Report, Facebook (FB) - Get Report, Instagram and Tik Tok are among those giving users an enticing reasons to take a peak. Maybe a friend just posted for the first time in a while or there was breaking news from your favorite media sites like TheStreet; RealMoney, Action Alerts Plus. You can bet those sites will alert you. And, most of you will click to check it out.

Twitter is reaping the benefits of constantly breaking news over the pandemic and vaccine developments. CEO’s and businesses alike use the social media account to get information out quickly to both investors and consumers.

We often hear about CEO's or Influencers with mega followings, but have you ever wondered which accounts Wall Street Titans follow?

Elon Musk's Twitter Account

The genius behind Tesla, SpaceX, TheBoring Company and so much more has an enormous following. Here's what you need to know about Musk's Twitter account:

Twitter handle is @elonmusk

Joined Twitter in 2009

40.8 million followers

Follows 103 Follows include rappers, Astrophysicists and his mom

Watch the video for a look at his Twitter follow list, as of December 17, 2020.

