Elon Musk, Twitter, and Cryptocurrency - The Musk Effect

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk's latest Twitter exchange caused Bitcoin prices to initially tumble.

Read. Bitcoin Steadies as Elon Musk Clarifies Tweets; Tesla Holdings in Focus

Musk has a history of impacting the cryptocurrency market, with previous Tweets and company announcements affecting bitcoin and dogecoin prices.

More.Musk Tweets He’s Working on More Efficient Dogecoin Transactions