Lessons in Leadership: Elon Musk and Tesla

Obviously, the eccentricities of Tesla CEO, Elon Musk have kept the company in the news but is there a 'method to the madness?

A careful look at Tesla's manufacturing and product design along with how the company interacts with its customers and the public reveals some key strategies that many other organizations can learn from.

Create a quality product, providing a great customer experience Clearly define your mission, share it, and inspire your company Leverage Elon Musk's innovative social presence

Often mistaken as the founder or co-founder of Tesla, Elon Musk joined the company two years after its incorporation when he led the initial round of funding. He joined as the head of the board of directors.

Musk became the CEO and product architect in 2008 when the first production Tesla was launched, the Roadster. Since then he has become the face of Tesla and an integral part of the company's winning strategy.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Quote

Jim Cramer on Tesla and Elon Musk

Monday, April 26, Tesla reporting earnings. The company reported stronger-than-expected first-quarter earnings Monday. TheStreet's founder, Jim Cramer, and Tesla Daily's, Rob Mauer joined Katherine Ross on TheStreet Live with Jim Cramer. Watch the full show below.

The Tesla conversation begins at 3:30. Here are the topics

Jim Cramer & Rob Maurer join Katherine Ross to discuss Tesla stock

Tesla's financials

Tesla's margins

Digital currencies and Tesla

Tesla's longterm aspirations, Toyota

Tesla Solar

