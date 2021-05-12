TheStreet home
What's Behind Elon Musk's Success? Lessons In Leadership

Tesla's Elon Musk knows how to leverage social media, whether it's tweeting about Dogecoin or sharing his SNL appearance. Here are other lessons you can learn from the innovative CEO.
Everyone can learn from someone, and so during the month of May, TheStreet's video team is highlighting Lessons in Leadership from high-profile companies and their CEOs like Tesla's ( (TSLA) - Get Report) Elon Musk. Watch the video above.

Lessons in Leadership: Elon Musk and Tesla

Obviously, the eccentricities of Tesla CEO, Elon Musk have kept the company in the news but is there a 'method to the madness?

A careful look at Tesla's manufacturing and product design along with how the company interacts with its customers and the public reveals some key strategies that many other organizations can learn from.

  1. Create a quality product, providing a great customer experience
  2. Clearly define your mission, share it, and inspire your company
  3. Leverage Elon Musk's innovative social presence 

Often mistaken as the founder or co-founder of Tesla, Elon Musk joined the company two years after its incorporation when he led the initial round of funding. He joined as the head of the board of directors.

Musk became the CEO and product architect in 2008 when the first production Tesla was launched, the Roadster. Since then he has become the face of Tesla and an integral part of the company's winning strategy.

Jim Cramer on Tesla and Elon Musk

Monday, April 26, Tesla reporting earnings.  The company reported stronger-than-expected first-quarter earnings Monday. TheStreet's founder, Jim Cramer, and Tesla Daily's, Rob Mauer joined Katherine Ross on TheStreet Live with Jim Cramer.  Watch the full show below.

The Tesla conversation begins at 3:30. Here are the topics

  • Jim Cramer & Rob Maurer join Katherine Ross to discuss Tesla stock

  • Tesla's financials

  • Tesla's margins

  • Digital currencies and Tesla
  • Tesla's longterm aspirations, Toyota
  • Tesla Solar

Read more: Tesla Earnings: What Stood Out to Jim Cramer, Tesla Daily 

Disclosure: Rob Maurer is long TSLA stock and derivatives.

