Watch as Sen. Warren Demands Jamie Dimon Explain Excessive Overdraft Fees

Senator Elizabeth Warren got into a heated exchange with Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase & Company ( (JPM) - Get Report) for the $1.46 billion in overdraft fees collected from consumers last year.

The Senate Banking and House of Representatives Financial Services committees heard from the chief executives of Wall Street's top banks on May 26.

Representatives from JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Citigroup, Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley were all in attendance.

The virtual hearings are set to continue on May 27.