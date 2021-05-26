TheStreet home
PERSONAL FINANCE
CREDIT CARDSDEBT MANAGEMENTEDUCATIONEMPLOYEE BENEFITS
MORTGAGESREAL ESTATESAVINGSTAXES
Search

Watch as Sen. Warren Demands Jamie Dimon Explain Excessive Overdraft Fees

Author:
Publish date:
Video Rating:
TV-G
Video Duration:
3:10

Senator Elizabeth Warren got into a heated exchange with Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase & Company ( (JPM) - Get Report) for the $1.46 billion in overdraft fees collected from consumers last year.

The Senate Banking and House of Representatives Financial Services committees heard from the chief executives of Wall Street's top banks on May 26.

Representatives from JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Citigroup, Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley were all in attendance.

The virtual hearings are set to continue on May 27.

Related Videos

Mark Haines
Play
Video

Bidding Drama at Mark Haines' NFT Auction Comes to a Conclusion

Jamie Dimon
Play
Video

Jamie Dimon Calls for a 'More Inclusive Economy:' Read Full JPMorgan Memo

Jamie Dimon
Play
Video

Jim Cramer: Jamie Dimon Put V-Shaped Recovery Back on Table

Jim Cramer: I Read Jamie Dimon’s Annual Shareholder Letter
Play
Video

Jim Cramer on Jamie Dimon and Collision of Business and Politics

Blue Origin
Play
Video

Bezos's Blue Origin Auction: Bids Near $3 Million

Elon Musk Lead
Play
Video

Elon Musk, Twitter, and Cryptocurrency - The Musk Effect

hong kong
Play
Video

Meet Hong Kong's Richest Person

Bill Gates Melinda Gates Lead
Play
Video

Bill and Melinda Gates: The Ultimate Power Couple Calls It Quits