TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Women, Diversity, Inclusion and Investing - How It All Fits Together

Author:
Publish date:
Video Duration:
3:55

Diversity and inclusion rightly dominate the broader dialogue in 2021.

The broken glass ceiling continues to be the sharpest metaphor illustrating the still-yawning gap between the number of women vs. men that not only work in the financial services sector but give advice on how to invest.

Marianela Collado, the CEO and Senior Wealth Advisor with Tobias Financial Advisors in Plantation, Fla., knows the feeling of not only breaking that glass ceiling but continuing to rise above it – and helping other women do the same, starting with helping them achieve financial security.

Women's History Month "...is really just an opportunity to show the value that we bring to the table on so many levels," Collado tells TheStreet. "As a woman, we really have the gift to make clients feel comfortable, to make them feel heard, and to coach them through market volatility."

Watch the video above to hear more about diversity, inclusion, and women - and how women in finance continue to fly above the shattered glass ceiling with a perspective on financial markets and investing that helps all people.  

TheStreet's month-long video series celebrates female leadership on and off Wall Street. Explore other milestones this women's history month: How Estée Lauder Changed the Face of the Cosmetics Industry (EL), Jane Fraser, Citi's New CEO and First Female Leader of a Major U.S. Bank. (C), Elizabeth Cady Stanton: An Uncompromising Leader of the American Women's Rights Movement, The First Female Stock Broker, The First Female President of an Exchange, and The Witch of Wall Street.

It's a Girl Thing: What Rich Women Do That Sets Them Apart
Play
Video

Leadership Roles for Women in Financial Services Still Limited

Covid Retirement Money
Play
Video

The Pandemic's Brutal Impact on Women and Their Retirement

Women Still Not Being Heard in Financial Services: Alpha Rising
Play
Video

Alpha Rising: Tips to Success From Top Women Leaders

Asia Leads World In Women Breaking Into The Old Boys' Club Of Portfolio Management - But Progress Is Stubbornly Slow
Play
Video

How Important Is the Financial Wellness of Women?

What Self-Made Women Need to Know Financially Before Getting Hitched
Play
Video

Sallie Krawcheck Explains How Women and Men Measure Success Differently

03-05-18_WOW_Woodhull
Play
Video

Wall Street Women In History: Meet the First Female Stockbroker

Ellevest CEO Sallie Krawcheck Has a Message for Wall Street
Play
Video

If Wall Street Was Doing Enough, We'd Have More Diversity: Krawcheck

Abigail Adams thumb
Play
Video

Women's History: Abigail Adams, One of the First Female Bond Traders