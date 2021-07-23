TheStreet home
PERSONAL FINANCE
TheStreet home
CREDIT CARDSDEBT MANAGEMENTEDUCATIONEMPLOYEE BENEFITS
MORTGAGESREAL ESTATESAVINGSTAXES
Search
Publish date:

How to Live Your Debt Free Life With the Debt Free Guys: Coffee With Katherine

The Debt Free Guys joined Coffee With Katherine to discuss how to pay down debt, the importance of buying the latte if it makes you happy and financial tips for the LGBTQ community.
Author:

Are you debt-free?

According to the Federal Reserve, American household debt has hit $14.6 trillion in the spring of 2021. That debt is spread out across 340 million people.

But when discussing debt, it's not only important to note that every American has debt for different reasons--whether it's student loans or credit card debt--but also there's varying degrees of financial literacy as well. 

And then there's also the issue of how minority groups are being reached either with education around financial literacy, or access to people within financial institutions. 

However, for the LGBTQ community, that's where The Debt Free Guys come in. 

David and John started Debt Free Guys because both of them were in over their heads in debt. And they realized that they were both in debt after they started seeing each other. 

TST Recommends

Watch the full episode with the Debt Free Guys below:

"We realized that for the past few years, we were spending beyond our means to make ourselves feel better, in part, to make up for being bullied and picked on for being gay when we were younger," they say on their website. 

So, how did they go from being $51,000 in debt to "living fabulously?"

They tell their story and give viewers--specifically those in the LGBTQ community--advice and tips for managing their finances in this episode of Coffee With Katherine. 

This episode was filmed in late June, right as Pride month was coming to a close. So, as a member of the community myself, I had to ask them what they make of corporate America jumping in on Pride. Is corporate America doing more than just changing their logos to bright rainbows?

Watch the full interview above for more. 

Watch Cramer Live 7/1/21
JIM CRAMER

Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: Boston Beer and American Express

NYSE Trader Lead
MARKETS

S&P 500 and Nasdaq Set Record Highs as Stocks Get Earnings Boost

Chinese Cancer Drugs Developer CStone's Shares Surge On US$480 Million Deal With US Pharma Giant Pfizer
INVESTING

Pfizer and BioNTech to Supply U.S. With 200 Million COVID Shots

Facebook Lead
INVESTING

Facebook Stock Rises After Price Target Boost at Credit Suisse

Sam Adams' Boston Beer Is Being Slammed by Big Brewers
INVESTING

How to Trade Boston Beer After Its Steep Earnings Plunge

Outbrain Lead
INVESTING

Outbrain Edges Higher on Ad Platform's First Day of Trading

Intrinsic Lead
INVESTING

Alphabet Introduces Intrinsic, Its Robot Software Company

Snap Blew It, Jim Cramer Says
INVESTING

5 Top Stock Gainers for Friday: Snap, Twitter, Veoneer, Skechers