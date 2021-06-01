TheStreet home
Crypto Guide: How to Make Everyday Purchases Using Cryptocurrency

A growing number of companies are accepting cryptocurrency as a form of payment. Watch the video for a list of payment methods to use cryptocurrency for everyday items.

List of Payment Options for Cryptocurrency:

  • Bitpay
  • Bakkt
  • CoinPayments
  • Cryptobuyer
  • Visa Coinbase Card

Check out our video on a list of companies currently accepting cryptocurrency and follow TheStreet's Crypto channel, today Luke Conway reports that Coinbase has announced that it has integrated the Visa ( (V) - Get Report)Coinbase Card with both Apple ( (AAPL) - Get Report)and Google pay ( (GOOGL) - Get Report). 

