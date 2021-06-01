Crypto Guide: How to Make Everyday Purchases Using Cryptocurrency
A growing number of companies are accepting cryptocurrency as a form of payment. Watch the video for a list of payment methods to use cryptocurrency for everyday items.
List of Payment Options for Cryptocurrency:
- Bitpay
- Bakkt
- CoinPayments
- Cryptobuyer
- Visa Coinbase Card
Check out our video on a list of companies currently accepting cryptocurrency and follow TheStreet's Crypto channel, today Luke Conway reports that Coinbase has announced that it has integrated the Visa Coinbase Card with both Apple and Google pay.