A growing number of companies are accepting cryptocurrency as a form of payment. Watch the video for a list of payment methods to use cryptocurrency for everyday items.

List of Payment Options for Cryptocurrency:

Bitpay

Bakkt

CoinPayments

Cryptobuyer

Visa Coinbase Card

Check out our video on a list of companies currently accepting cryptocurrency and follow TheStreet's Crypto channel, today Luke Conway reports that Coinbase has announced that it has integrated the Visa ( (V) - Get Report)Coinbase Card with both Apple ( (AAPL) - Get Report)and Google pay ( (GOOGL) - Get Report).