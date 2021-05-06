TheStreet home
VIDEO
JIM CRAMERINVESTINGPERSONAL FINANCERETIREMENTCRYPTOMARKETSHOW-TOVIDEOFINANCIAL ADVISOR CENTERTECHNOLOGY
Search

What You Don't Understand About Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum - Coffee With Katherine

Daniel Roberts, editor in chief of Decrypt, joins Coffee With Katherine for a cryptocurrency deep dive into bitcoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum and more.
Author:
Publish date:

Cryptocurrency is a hot topic whether you're on FinTwit--financial twitter for those of you lucky enough not to be familiar--or just sitting at the dinner table with family. 

But how much do you really know about this sector? Or are you jumping into Dogecoin because that's all your group chat talks about?

Daniel Roberts, editor in chief of Decrypt, joined TheStreet's Katherine Ross for a cryptocurrency deep dive in the latest Coffee With Katherine. Watch the full conversation at 4 p.m. ET, Thursday, May 6: 

Dogecoin--in all seriousness--has a market cap of $69 million. That makes it the fourth-largest cryptocurrency behind bitcoin, ethereum, and binance coin.

And Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who has been a very vocal supporter of dogecoin, will appear on Saturday Night Live on Saturday, May 8.

Elon Musk, who has used his Twitter account to discuss Dogecoin multiple times, even referred to Dogecoin as "the people's crypto" and dubbed himself "the Dogefather." 

But, while it's hot and in the headlines currently, Dogecoin is just one of the many cryptocurrencies Roberts discussed. 

He also broke down why so many Bitcoin investors treat the crypto almost as a religion, dubbing themselves "believers" and telling each other to HODL. Yes, that means hold. However, as Roberts explains, HODL--which is popular among younger investors--popped up after a misprint on an item of clothing that was actually meant to say 'HOLD.'

And you can't forget Ethereum, which just earlier this week hit a record high

Jim Cramer even told Ross on TheStreet Live that he had taken profit in Ethereum, but he still has a position in both Bitcoin and Ether. 

Jim Cramer: Growth Is Back at Herbalife
INVESTING

Icahn Sells Remaining Stake in Herbalife

Moderna Lead
INVESTING

Buy, Sell or Avoid Moderna After the Earnings? Here's the Chart

Buying Stocks During Pandemic
MARKETS

Dow Sets Record as Data Point to Economic Recovery

Market Wrap: IPO Woes as Peloton Stock Hits New Low
JIM CRAMER

Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: When to Buy Peloton Stock

Jim Cramer Reacts to Kellogg's CEO Stepping Down
INVESTING

Kellogg Jumps on Raised Guidance and Quarterly Beat

China's SWIFT Joint Venture A 'defensive Move' In US Financial War After Alaska Talks Underlined Ongoing Tensions
INVESTING

MFA Financial Beats Estimate, Will Buy Rest of Lima One

What Is Coinbase and How Do You Use It?
INVESTING

Coinbase Continues Slide, as Investors Question Valuation

Jim Cramer Reacts to Kellogg's CEO Stepping Down
INVESTING

5 Top Stock Gainers for Thursday: Kellogg, Papa John's