What You Don't Understand About Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum - Coffee With Katherine

Daniel Roberts, editor in chief of Decrypt, joins Coffee With Katherine for a cryptocurrency deep dive into bitcoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum and more.

Cryptocurrency is a hot topic whether you're on FinTwit--financial twitter for those of you lucky enough not to be familiar--or just sitting at the dinner table with family.

But how much do you really know about this sector? Or are you jumping into Dogecoin because that's all your group chat talks about?

Daniel Roberts, editor in chief of Decrypt, joined TheStreet's Katherine Ross for a cryptocurrency deep dive in the latest Coffee With Katherine. Watch the full conversation at 4 p.m. ET, Thursday, May 6:

Dogecoin--in all seriousness--has a market cap of $69 million. That makes it the fourth-largest cryptocurrency behind bitcoin, ethereum, and binance coin.

And Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who has been a very vocal supporter of dogecoin, will appear on Saturday Night Live on Saturday, May 8.

Elon Musk, who has used his Twitter account to discuss Dogecoin multiple times, even referred to Dogecoin as "the people's crypto" and dubbed himself "the Dogefather."

But, while it's hot and in the headlines currently, Dogecoin is just one of the many cryptocurrencies Roberts discussed.

He also broke down why so many Bitcoin investors treat the crypto almost as a religion, dubbing themselves "believers" and telling each other to HODL. Yes, that means hold. However, as Roberts explains, HODL--which is popular among younger investors--popped up after a misprint on an item of clothing that was actually meant to say 'HOLD.'

And you can't forget Ethereum, which just earlier this week hit a record high.

Jim Cramer even told Ross on TheStreet Live that he had taken profit in Ethereum, but he still has a position in both Bitcoin and Ether.