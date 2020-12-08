COVID Related Tax Credits for the Self-Employed

Self-employed? Good news. There are two new COVID-related credits that you can take on your 2020 tax return.

TheStreet is launching its new video series, End-of-Year Tax Strategies. We're partnering, once again, with TurboTax to help you navigate it all!

Lisa Greene-Lewis, CPA and TurboTax expert is joined by TheStreet's Tracy Byrnes.

"Under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, there are two credits. One is the qualified sick leave credit and the other one is the qualified family leave credit. Those credits are specifically for self-employed if they've been impacted by coronavirus or they're taking care of a family member that has been impacted," Greene-Lewis said.

Do you qualify for these credits? Watch the video above to find out.

